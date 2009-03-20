Friday, March 20, 2009
yes we can
Earth Hour is about taking simple steps everyday that collectively reduce carbon emissions – from businesses turning off their lights when their offices are empty to households turning off appliances rather than leaving them on standby.
Here are 10 different ways to spend Earth Hour and reduce your carbon footprint:
1. Attend a local Earth Hour event or organise your own by throwing an Earth Hour street party with your neighbours
2. Gather family & friends for a night picnic in your local park and look at the stars
3. Enjoy a family dinner by candlelight
4. Organise a treasure hunt in the dark
5. Take the dog for a night walk
6. Have a candle-lit bath
7. Sit in the dark and share stories
8. Organise a family night playing board games
9. Share a romantic night in with your loved one
10. Upload your ‘on the night’ photos and videos to flickr and YouTube respectively, and then add them to the Earth Hour flickr group and the global YouTube Group.
There are no hard and fast rules surrounding participation in Earth Hour. The only condition is that you flick that electric switch and have fun doing whatever you choose to do during that time.
courtesy: http://www.earthhour.org
Posted by Abhay Chawla at 7:26 PM
Labels: earth hour, global warming, india
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment