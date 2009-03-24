purity and pollution

it is wierd but the basis of religion is purity. faith cannot be argued with. so when the faithfull feel that feeding the poor is a means to salvation it cannot be debated. however if it leads to a public nuisance than one wonders. the next step to the above picture is the community or municipality sweeper coming and setting the garbage on fire.
so where is purity, concept of community and salvation. any thoughts .....
It's interesting to see that despite the ideal of the local religion, that they don't seem to keep up the same sort of cleanliness for the world around them. This may be because there is a lacking internal infrastructure within the country to provide for proper regulations and standards. It would be wonderful if India and other countries would encourage the public to keep areas like these clean, but there has been none so far.
Surely just to do good to a religion you can not afford to dirty the surroundings.It is also in every religion that cleanliness is next to Godliness.Following one bit and neglecting one another does not make sense.
