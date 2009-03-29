'isse kya hoga' is a comment i so often hear. it amazes me and angers me when students and young adults use this phrase specially at outlandish ideas.
why the amazement and anger? well i believe youth is all about dare, craziness and brashness. something you would do which nobody would think of doing. however we seem to give premium to sanity and thoughfullness.
i picked up this video from youtube about a small simple idea. wonder why gurgaon, kochi, indore, pune etc never figure in such ideas, maybe 'usse kya hoga'
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CRs-7lRlPo
Sunday, March 29, 2009
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment