After my last post a couple of people told me as to why don’t I put a photo of a soak pit. Well here goes.
If you see anyone can dig a 3feet pit in an unpaved surface, fill it with bricks and stone and voila! You have a soak pit. The idea is to direct surface water into a pit so that it can find its way underground.
This photos are courtesy Dharmvir, a very bright boy who lives in Gurgaon village and who had courage to implement my suggestions near his house. Three cheers to him.
